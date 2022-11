Not Available

After returning to full-time touring in 1997 Elton had focused his attention on touring with his band and touring with Billy Joel.This was the first time since returning to touring that Elton had performed a solo concert. The tour started on 19 February 1999 in Roanoke, Virginia and ended on 20 November 1999 in Vancouver, British Columbia. This is the live performance in Ephesus, Turkey at "The Great Amphitheatre", July 17, 2001.