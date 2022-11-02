Elton John: Dream Ticket

Not Available

Take a non stop trip to London, New York, Turkey and into the radiant history of Elton John with Dream Ticket. This 4 disk DVD collection provides travelers with over 70 songs from Elton John's expansive career. Never before in the history of rock n' Roll has there been a performer with a career as lustrous and expansive as that of Elton John. Since 1970, Elton has been Entertaining Us with his music and his unforgettable live performances. Piano Man, Songwriter, showman extraordinaire, knight, living legend... Elton John has never ceased to amaze us, and he has toured all corners of the world bringing his live music to fans of all ages. With the Dream Ticket, you have access to several of Elton's greatest concert performances, including rage footage from Elton's incredible career. Your Dream Ticket provides you with first class access.