Elton John - Elton in Four Decades

A 90 minute program of film footage from the Elton John archive, carefully selected for Elton's fans. Elton exclusively gives an overview of the chosen songs, and there are truly rare interviews with Thom Bell, Cameron Crowe, and other individuals who play major roles in the history of these songs. For the first time, forty years of selected Elton's incredible stage costumes can be viewed from every angle in the stunning costume gallery. Other highlight include a retrospective of Your Song, which includes Elton performing the song from every era of his career, and the film for I'm Still Standing, as created by David LaChappelle for Elton's Las Vegas shows.