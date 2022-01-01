Elton John - Estadio Do Flamengo, Rio, Brasil 1995

Not Available

The thousands of fans waiting in Rio de Janeiro on November 25, 1995 to see Elton John on his “Made in England Tour”, his first time ever touring in Brazil, were launched with the drop of a curtain into a dancing, flag-waving, multi-hour sing-a-long frenzy! In fact, Elton gets so caught up in taking in the crowd, he misses his singing cue in opener, “I’m Still Standing”! Over the course of 90-minutes he more than makes up for it, delivering a set from that year’s “Made In England”, greatest hits and deep cuts.