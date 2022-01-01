Not Available

Legendary artist Elton John returns to the stage in a concert that includes his greatest hits and songs from his new album, "The Diving Board." The concert was filmed on September 11, 2013 at BBC’s famous Radio Theatre in London. Taped before an audience of 300 fans selected to win tickets from over 79,000 hopefuls, "Elton John In Concert" includes these and other performances: “Bennie and the Jets,” “Tiny Dancer,” “Home Again,” “Oscar Wilde Gets Out,” “Goodbye Yellow Brick Road,” “Levon,” “Rocket Man,” “I'm Still Standing,” “Saturday Night's Alright (For Fighting)” and “Your Song.”