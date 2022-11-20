Elton John: Live in Australia

Not Available

Elton John performs 20 of his greatest hits Live in Australia with The Melbourne Symphony Orchestra in 1986. Track Listing: 1. Funeral for a friend 2. One horse town 3. Rocket man 4. The bitch is back 5. Daniel 6. Song for you 7. Blue eyes 8. I guess that's why they call it the blues 9. Benny and the jets 10. Sad songs 11. I'm still standing 12. 60 years on 13. I need you to turn to 14. Sorry seems to be the hardest word 15. Take me to the pilot 16. Don't let the sun go down on me 17. Candle in the wind 18. Burn down the mission 19. Your song 20. Saturday night's all right for fighting