The two hour documentary Elton John: Ten Days That Rocked lifts the lid on one of the most iconic singers, songwriters and performers of all time with a look at the most powerful moments that molded his career and identity. Highlighting each moment are Elton's own words from his writings and interviews as he reflects on each major milestone that altered the trajectory of his life. Helping tell Elton's story are candid interviews with friends, colleagues and biographers including Elton's bass player Kenny Passarelli, ex-fiancée Linda Hannon, biographer Keith Hayward, former manager Ray Williams, school friend and musician Caleb Quaye along with producer and friend Pete Bellotte.