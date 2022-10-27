Elton John: The Red Piano

Not Available

The Bitch is Back, indeed! One of the finest songwriters of the 20th century is well showcased on this DVD. The Red Piano's set list features some of Sir Elton John's best-known crowd pleasers and he delivers each performance with gusto. One can't help but get enraptured by his enthusiasm, and I found myself tapping my toes to a few tunes that I wouldn't even count among my favorites, ie: Benny and the Jets. There's something about seeing the songss performed live that makes them that much more engaging. Vocally, Elton is in excellent form, and though he modifies a few melodies (he doesn't hit the high notes like he used to - he leaves that to his back-up vocalists), his voice sounds rich and full.