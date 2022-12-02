Eluka Majaaka

Not Available

Balu falls in love with Swapna and her father Chakravarthy, a strict disciplinarian, agrees to their marriage. On the day of their engagement, Balu's friend Surya, drags a reluctant Balu to Lord Ganesh's temple. Balu is afraid that Chakravarthy may cancel the engagement if he is late. So he insists with Surya that they leave the temple. In the ensuing argument between them, Balu ends up insulting Lord Ganesha. Ganesha's mount, Shri Dinka murti is enraged and sends a mouse to teach Balu a lesson. The mouse wreaks havoc in the lives of Balu and Swapna.