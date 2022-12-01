Not Available

Two infants are swapped at birth: Noble-born Elisabeth Munk is found on Elverhøjen (Elves’ Hill) and grows up as Agnete, a peasant girl. She meets a noble knight, Sir Ebbesen, and the pair fall in love. But Sir Ebbesen is expected to marry a woman of his own standing – none other than the girl erroneously brought up as Elisabeth Munk. Suspecting that there is something fishy about the entire affair, King Christian IV sets out for Elves’ Hill to discover the truth of the matter. (stumfilm.dk)