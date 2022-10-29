Not Available

Elvira

    Elvira Arellano was working undocumented in the Chicago Airport. After September 11, the U.S. government conducted raids at all airports with the aim of finding terrorists. Elvira and other migrants were arrested. She has a deportation order and will be separated from her child born in the USA. Elvira struggle for human rights for her child and all migrants. To avoid deportation, she seeks sanctuary in a Methodist church in defiance of the U.S. government, establishing herself as a symbolic figure of the migration issue.

