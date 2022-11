Not Available

Elvis fans, thank your lucky stars. This jam-packed collection of pulse-raising performances from TV, movies, concerts and special events showcases the King delivering blistering renditions of 15 No. 1 hits. Highlights include Elvis singing "Don't Be Cruel" for his first appearance on "The Ed Sullivan Show" and his performance of "Stuck on You" for "Welcome Home, Elvis," a TV variety special hosted by Frank Sinatra.