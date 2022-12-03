Not Available

On July 5th, 1954, Elvis Presley stepped into tiny Sun Studios in Memphis, Tennessee and changed the world forever by recording the rockabilly standard "That's Alright, Mama." Elvis: A 50th. Anniversary Celebration is a rare tribute with stars such as Tom Jones, Pat Boone, Neil Sedaka, Glen Campbell, Kenny Rogers, ZZ Top, Suzi Quatro, Julio Iglesias, Scotty Moore, Tab Hunter, Cliff Richard, Joe Esposito and Buddy Holly's Crickets and many more reflecting on Elvis' extraordinary talent and enduring popularity after half a century. For the first time, many of Elvis' famous friends and fans open up about what the King was really like, and share their memories of time spent with this remarkable man. Plus you'll see rare, color footage of Elvis performing onstage and experience the historic first recording session at Sun Studios from the people who were there!