Elvis Costello Allen Toussaint - Hot as a Piston Keen as a Blade

"Hot as a Pistol, Keen as a Blade" released December 5, 2006, captures that tour's scintillating concert in Montreal, Canada, spotlighting songs from the album as well as other Costello gems spanning four decades, from "Watching The Detectives" and "Pump It Up" to lesser-known songs, most of them given special arrangements by Toussaint. "Hot as a Pistol, Keen as a Blade" offers video evidence of a rare and special concert tour. Presented in 5.1 Surround Sound, the nearly two-hour-long DVD stars the same lineup as that on "The River In Reverse," combining Costello's band The Imposters with Toussaint's horn section (Amadee Castenell, Joe Smith, Sam Williams and Brian Cayolle) and guitarist (Anthony "AB" Brown). Bonuses include a performance of "Alison"; an in-studio performance of "Who's Gonna Help Brother Get Further?," an excerpt from the film "Putting The River In Reverse" by Matthew Buzzell; an interview with Costello and Toussaint; a photo gallery; and a tour journal by Costello.