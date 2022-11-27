Elvis Costello & The Imposters: The Return Of The Spectacular Spinning Songbook

Not Available

The Spectacular Spinning Songbook made its first appearance in 1986 in Los Angeles during the "Costello Sings Again Tour." In 2011, Elvis Costello and the Imposters set out on The Revolver Tour and, for the first time in 25 years, once again allowed his set-list to be chosen by "The Spectacular Spinning Songbook," a monumental game-show type wheel spun by select fans and featuring songs from his latest critically acclaimed release National Ransom, plus new renditions of hits, rarities and very unexpected covers. This is the complete concert from the 12th May, including special guest appearance from The Bangles.