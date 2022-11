Not Available

This DVD, a unique collection of the visual works of Elvis Costello, boasts a grand total of 27 videos and includes material rarely seen since the original release of the singles they supported. From his first Radar Records single in 1978, "I Don't Want To Go To (Chelsea)," to his final video for Warner Bros., "13 Steps Lead Down" (from 1994's Brutal Youth), this is a must purchase for all serious Elvis Costello enthusiasts and fans alike.