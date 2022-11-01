Elvis Presley – ‘68 Comeback

1968

Opening Production Number: 1. Trouble/Guitar Man 2. That’s All Right 3. Baby, What You Want Me To Do 4. Medley: Heartbreak Hotel Hound Dog All Shook Up 6. Can’t Help Falling in Love 7. Jailhouse Rock 8. Don’t Be Cruel 9. Blue Suede Shoes 10. Love Me Tender 11. Baby What You Want Me To Do – Impromptu jam. Gospel Production Number: 12. Sometimes I Feel Like A Motherless Child 13. Where Could I Go But To The Lord 14. Up Above My Head 15. Saved 16. Lawdy, Miss Clawdy 17. Are You Lonesome Tonight? 18. Trying To Get To You 19. Tiger Man 20. When My Blue Moon Turns to Gold Again 21. One Night 22. Memories Guitar Man Production Number: 23. Nothingville 24. Guitar Man 25. Let Yourself Go 26. Guitar Man 27. Big Boss Man 28. It Hurts Me 29. Guitar Man 30. Little Egypt 31. Trouble 32. Guitar Man Finale: 33. If I Can Dream Bonus features: Having Fun With Elvis In Burbank Funny moments from throughout the production of the ’68 Special