The unedited Elvis's performance marking his comeback in '68, before a small audience, that would become a TV Special known as The NBC Comeback Special. 1. That's All Right 2. Heartbreak Hotel 3. Love Me 4. Baby, What You Want Me to Do 5. Blue Suede Shoes 6. Lawdy, Miss Clawdy 7. When My Blue Moon Turns to Gold Again 8. Blue Christmas 9. Trying to Get to You 10. One Night 11. Memories