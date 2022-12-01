Elvis Talks...Elvis On Elvis

Not Available

So you thought you knew everything there was to know about the life of the world's most revered rocker? Well we believe that this program will add a new dimension to your knowledge of a man whose contribution to music remains unequaled. Narrated throughout by Elvis himself this revealing program introduces us to the real man behind the image. Through previously unseen and incredibly revealing footage, and equally rare concert sequences, we see a side to the King that only he could have known and only he could claim. Such as discussing his innermost concerns about his weight problems, aspects of his love life and his thoughts regarding the entourage who slavishly catered for his every whim. As if this sensational material wasn't enough also included are 12 music tracks, most of which, until now, are unseen and unheard. You'll find the contents of this DVD a revelation, as we bring you the inside track on the King, as told by himself!