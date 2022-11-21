Elvis: The Alternate Aloha Concert

Not Available

On Jan. 14, 1973, the Once and Future King of rock & roll bounded before TV cameras for a first-ever live satellite concert, Aloha From Hawaii, that beamed him to one billion viewers and stands as one of his more acclaimed performances. Two days earlier, he had taped this full dress rehearsal concert, calling for a radical haircut and restyling when he saw the playback. Elvis takes far too long to warm up and occasionally looks bored. Still, Elvis Presley: The Alternate Aloha Concert offers a fascinating glimpse — replete with slurred speech and the exquisite nailing of high notes.