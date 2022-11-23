Not Available

Elvis: The Complete Story is a unique look at all 33 feature films made by the one and only ‘King of Rock and Roll’. The familiar history takes on a new and vibrant feel as the words and thoughts of Elvis guide you through his meteoric rise to worldwide fame. From his dirt-poor childhood in the rural south, to his gift to the world of a new kind of music. We ride the souped up Cadillac of success from the backroads of Memphis to the gold paved streets of Hollywood. Film Clips and scenes from his pictures highlight Presley’s rise to fame and provide a look at the real Elvis behind the mask of the superstar.