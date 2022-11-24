Elvis The Great Performances Vol. 3 From The Waist Up

Not Available

Elvis Presley's first year (March '56 to January '57) on TV is spotlighted on "From the Waist Up," the third of three Elvis: The Great Performances DVDs. And what a time it was, as his appearances on the Dorsey Brothers, Milton Berle, Steve Allen, and especially Ed Sullivan shows electrified an ever-growing national audience with tunes ranging from the lascivious "Baby, Let's Play House" to the reverent "Peace in the Valley." Written by Presley biographer Peter Guralnick (Last Train to Memphis) and narrated by U2's Bono, volume 3 is the most documentary-like of the three discs; some basic history is provided (the Sun Records years, the arrival of Col. Tom Parker, etc.), most of which will be old hat to Presley aficionados. Unfortunately, it's also the only disc that truncates some of the King's performances, but the three straight complete songs from the '57 Sullivan show that end the program help make up for that. --Sam Graham