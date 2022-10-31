Elvis: The Last 24 Hours

Not Available

Elvis Presley was arguably the most popular and influential pop singer of the 20th Century, but while his adult life was a litany of creative and commercial successes, his death was a shocking and unexpected event which exposed many ugly secrets about "The King" and suggested to millions that this hero was, in many ways, a very lonely man. Elvis Presley: The Last 24 Hours is a documentary which offers a look at the final day of Presley's life, featuring interviews with several members of his personal entourage, "the Memphis Mafia," including Sonny West, Lamar Fike, Joe Esposito, Larry Geller, Jerry Schilling, and Marty Lacker.