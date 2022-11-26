Em Direto a Partir de Abbey Road

Not Available

Features highlights from the first season of the Channel 4 show LIVE FROM ABBEY ROAD, which saw various musical artists perform live at the legendary Abbey Road Studios. The show took the artists into the hallowed studios, and with the only audience being the TV cameras and technicians, they recorded a selection of songs later broadcast in the twelve hour-long episodes. Augmented with interviews, the shows cut through the normal visual effects and studio trickery to showcase the music itself. The 2-disc DVD brings together some of the best performances from the whole series, along with some additional goodies.