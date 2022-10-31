Em Pillo Em Pellodo

Not Available

With these kinds of movies, you don't wonder if the fresh-out-of-college couple isn't bothered about careers or financial planning or anything of the sort before getting hitched in such hot-blooded hurry. You just keep rooting for all the love in the air. Em Pillo Em Pillado is a teenagish love story at first, but shows surprising signs of growing up as it moves on. It begins with Bhadram (Pranitha) and Ram (Tanish) at loggerheads with each other in an excruciatingly school-kiddish way; with the kind of leg-pulling that can only mean love when you put yourself on a Freudian thought plane.