Emaki/Light

Emaki is a Japanese traditional narrative form in picture and text created from 11th to 16th century. The film is collaboration work between filmmaker Makino Takashi and painter and filmmaker Ishida Takashi. Ishida has been interested in live-picture, the process of paint, and Makino’s interest is to make a new image with extremely high speed random images. With Makino’s skills in telecine, Ishida’s painted lines were rolled and scrolled, and became “the living line”. The film is maybe a chance, or maybe it is a fight. Perhaps, this film will show you both elements. (www.lightcone.org)