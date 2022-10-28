Not Available

Embarquement immédiat

  • Comedy

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Les Films du 24

French border cop José Fernandez has just one last extradition to do before his long-awaited promotion to the crime bureau. But his detainee Akim, victim of a judiciary glitch, is outraged to find himself saddled with the identity of a potential terrorist and put on a flight back to Kabul, where he has never even set foot before! What starts as a routine trip for Fernandez and his skirt-chasing partner Guy goes haywire when their plane is grounded in Malta, forcing them to bunk up with Akim, who will stop at nothing to avoid extradition!

Cast

Reem KhericiMaria
Medi SadounKarzaoui
Loïc LegendreLefevre
Ary AbittanJosé Fernandez
Cyril LecomteGuy Berthier
Jassem MougariLe vendeur de rose

