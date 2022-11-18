Not Available

Embedded

  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Not Available

Frank (Nick Barkla, The Secret Life of Us) meets Madaline (Laura Gordon, Saw V) at a cocktail party held at a World Bank conference. He's a foreign correspondent whose recent work in Mali has left him traumatised. As the erotic connection between Frank and Madaline deepens, each gradually reveal secrets from their past that could have deadly consequences. The sensual, politically charged Embedded is an exciting anomaly in Australian cinema, marking a promising directorial debut for Sewell.

Cast

View Full Cast >

Images