Embedded is a ripped-from-the-headlines satire about the madness surrounding brave men and women on the front lines of a Middle East conflict. It skewers lapdog embedded journalists, scheming government officials and the media's insatiable desire for heroes. Beautifully captured (by 9 cameras) directly from the controversial Tim Robbins' play in New York City, Embedded Live puts the audience in the front-row to this thought-provoking and timely production.