Ember Days

The fallen angel Azazel(Raw Leiba) has come to Earth at the behest of the Winter Faerie Queen(Debbie Rochon), and formed an alliance with the Greek god Hermes(Christopher Jason Bolton). Together they seek to resurrect Azazel's demigod children, the Nephilim, whose existence would destroy the world. A second fallen angel, Shemihazya(Sean-Michael Argo), has been summoned by the Summer Faerie Queen(Fiona Horne) to oppose the raising of the Nephilim. He aligns himself with the Greek goddess Hecate(Bekah Kelso), forcing her to help him in his quest by possessing the body of her lover. The Gods and Angels battle across modern city streets and the pristine forests of the spirit world, their struggle set against the backdrop of a civil war between the Queens of Faerie, as the forces of Winter seek to dominate the people of Summer.