Embittered City

An investigative journey to a Ukrainian city that is completely cut off from the outside world and that harbors a secret that costs more human lives with each day that passes. Many of the people who live here don't even know that a deadly disease has already established itself in their organs: cancer, triggered by radioactivity. Exclusive access provides the material for the portrait of a modern human tragedy that is virtually beyond comprehension, not only in the Chernobyl region – but also in Ukraine.