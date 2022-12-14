Embrace Your Shadow

Not Available

Ran (Fiona Sit) is a 23 year old girl that is burden with caring for her older brother Feng (Cheung Kwok Keung) who has a fatal hereditary disease called Arteritis that paralyzes the entire body. She also has to raise and care for his 6-year old daughter Shiayou (Cheung Ching-yu). Feng's wife had taken the entire family savings and left them when she found out he was diagnose with his illness. Ran must take in work as a seamstress at home to make a living and make ends meet. She cares for her brother and niece by day and works throughout the night to rush her work deadline. She doesn't have an easy life so she always has a depressive and sad expression on her face. To make matters worst Ran is afraid one day she or Shiayou will end up like her brother since his illness is hereditary.