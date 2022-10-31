Not Available

What happens when a tiny piece of life’s blueprint is missing? You think you know the meaning of kindness, charisma, musical passion and joy until you meet Ben Monkaba and others like him with a rare genetic condition called Williams Syndrome. Despite medical hardships and intellectual challenges, people with Williams embrace life, and everyone around them, with unconditional love and acceptance. Embraceable celebrates this beautiful variation of life through candid interviews, unforgettable social encounters, amazing musical performances, and dramatic portrait photography. Running commentaries by top scientific experts bring to light how this rare genetic abnormality can teach us a great deal about ourselves.