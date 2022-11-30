Not Available

From FrightFest’s favourite Chilean, Patricio Valladares, director of NIGHTWORLD and HIDDEN IN THE WOODS, a deliriously twisted tale of alien insemination, cannibalism, and true love. Kevin and his girlfriend Evelyn are camping in the woods when she is abducted and impregnated by otherworldly beings. As the entity inside her begins to grow at a rapid rate, Evelyn’s cravings can only be satiated by the taste of human flesh. When she brutally attacks a doctor, they go on the run to the big city where they can find help to remove the embryo that’s slowly taking over Evelyn’s body.