This beautiful film showcases Emeli Sandé’s incredible voice in front of a captivated crowd at London’s iconic Royal Albert Hall. The multi-camera live concert spectacular, directed by Paul Dugdale - whose previous work include Coldplay Live 2012 and The Prodigy’s World on Fire - includes guest performances from Labrinth and Professor Green as well as the stunning tracks Next To Me, My Kind of Love and Heaven. A bonus CD of the live audio from the concert is also included.