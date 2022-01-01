Emerald: Musical Gems - Live in Concert

Not Available

Global music sensation Celtic Woman will release a brand-new album on February 25, 2014 titled EMERALD: MUSICAL GEMS that spotlights newly reimagined performances of fan favorites from the group's treasure chest of Celtic songs. A celebration of the Emerald Isles' rich musical heritage, EMERALD: MUSICAL GEMS includes the uplifting 'Mo Ghile Mear' and 'Dulaman', the enchanting 'She Moves Thru the Fair' and 'Caladonia' and the ever-haunting 'Danny Boy' and 'The Voice'. Also featured are new interpretations of Celtic Woman's inspiring performances of the beloved 'Amazing Grace' and 'You Raise Me Up'.