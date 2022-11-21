Not Available

EMERGENCE is an epic, immersive audio-visual experience, the debut film directed and soundtracked by Max Cooper. The story explores the development of the universe, the creation of unexpected and often beautiful outcomes from simple natural systems, and how complexity, like human beings, can spawn from the immaterial by the action of simple laws embedded in the foundations of reality. In each chapter of the Emergence narrative, the focus is on the beauty of the natural laws and processes in operation, with a mixture of real data visualization and animated film. It interprets the deep structures and principles that give rise to the familiar physical universe, such as symmetries, the distribution of the primes, waves, spatial dimensionality, and the action of the physical forces on matter. Later chapters tackle the emergence of biological forms, thought and eventually a darker turn into the structures and systems of human civilization.