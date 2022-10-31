Not Available

Si Bum has a dream of being an actor. One day, he meets a girl Su Kyoung and falls in love with her at first sight. With Si Bum together, Su Kyoung seems to get over her pain and also the uncomfortable relationship with her father. But after a while, she has to confront her mother's death. To escape from the reality, they take a trip to the sea but then Su Kyoung gets severely injured from a car accident. Desperately struggling to save her, Si Bum steals money to pay her hospital and this leads him to work in a bar to serve rich girls. Now Si Bum uses his acting skill to relieve Su Kyoung and pretends he makes a living from acting. But when he is getting popular, he decides to follow his friend Young Ho to Seoul to make more money. One day he comes across one of his old friends and gets involved in a big fight.