The Argentine Sala de Guardia was released in English-speaking markets as Emergency Ward. South-of-the-Border matinee idol Carlos Thompson stars as an idealistic intern, doing his best to survive a very tough day on the job. When not scurrying from one patient to another, the intern tries to maintain equilibrium in his romance with a nurse (Elisa Galve). Comedy dovetails neatly into tragedy, which in turn segues smoothly into heart-tugging pathos. A box-office smash in Argentina, Sala de Guardia repeated its moneymaking performance all throughout Latin America.