Stay Gold - The Emerica Video is Emerica's first full-length feature since 2003's This is Skateboarding. Stay Gold features groundbreaking skating from the Emerica Team - Andrew Reynolds, Leo Romero, Bryan Herman, Kevin "Spanky" Long, Jerry Hsu, Braydon Szafranski, Aaron Suski and Brandon Westgate. With incredible skateboarding, psychedelic imagery and thundering music, Stay Gold has set the stage for the introduction of a new skateboarding classic by Emerica.