Emerson, Lake and Palmer: The Birth of a Band, Isle of Wight Festival 1970

Continuing our release of DVDs from Oscar-winning director Murray Lerner’s filming of the 1970 Isle Of Wight Festival, we have Emerson Lake & Palmer’s The Birth Of A Band. It was ELP’s first proper live concert, their only previous gig having been a warm up in Plymouth the previous night. Playing in front of 600,000 people, at what remains the biggest festival in rock history, they became overnight stars with the press raving about their virtuosity and daring. They would go on from here to become multi-million selling artists, but this unique film is there right at the beginning.