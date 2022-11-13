Emigrant Blues: a road movie in 2 ½ chapters

Not Available

A 55 hours journey, from Bucharest to Madrid, in a bus packed with Romanians sleeping on the floor, spending time in empty parkways or eating in small restaurants from the highways. A collective portrait of the children of Romanian emigrants in Spain, through the short clips they have in their mobile phones and their stories of nostalgia. The final trip of a Romanian to his native country, in the back of a hearse, with two Romanian undertakers who make all the mistakes they could have made. Three fragments from the lives of people who are dreaming about the day they will return home, but are too scared to completely reset, once again, their whole lives.