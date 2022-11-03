Not Available

Emil and the Detective

  • Comedy
  • Crime

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Richard Wainwright Productions

Erich Kästner’s beloved novel has been adapted for film or television six times since its publication in 1929; this 1935 British version was the first in English. Believed lost for decades, it was recently rediscovered by the BFI and has now been restored. The film moves the action from Berlin to London, where Emil goes to stay with his grandmother and cousin. Thereafter, the tale of Emil’s adventures with a gang of streetwise London children faithfully follows the original plot.

Cast

George HayesThe Man in The Boeler Hat
Mary GlynneMrs. Blake
Clare GreetGrandma
George MerrittPC
John SingerThesday
Derek BlomfieldJerry

