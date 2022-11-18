Not Available

Emilienne is an elegant and seductive study of a ménage-a-trois based on the novel by Claude Des Olbes. Nouky, a young artist, shows up at Emilienne's art gallery with her portfolio of erotic sketches. Emilienne is greatly impressed, unaware that this fledging talent is the mistress of her husband Claude. When Emilienne is invited to pose nude for Nouky, she too falls for the young artist's seductive charms. Thus Nouky makes herself the center of a sexual triangle that will change the lives of Claude and Emilienne forever...