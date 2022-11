Not Available

The documentary is about a well-known Venetian artist, Emilio Vedova, born exactly one hundred years ago. Our guide to the artist's life is his own diaries, read to us by a superb actor: Toni Servillo. The portrait of the artist is rounded out by interviews with influential figures in the art world who knew Vedova and saw him in action. Above all, however, it is Vedova himself who erupts on the screen, thanks to stock footage and his own painting style.