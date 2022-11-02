Eminem: The Glory Years

Not Available

Since his discovery by Dr Dre in 1997, Eminem has achieved notoriety and commercial success in equal measures, and subsequently become the biggest Rap act on the planet. This film centres on his unparalleled stardom, revealing how, alongside one of the most staggering musical careers in history, he has received rave reviews for his acting abilities, launched a clothing range, signed superstars like 50 Cent to his own record label, and grabbed the headlines with his explosive behaviour at every given opportunity. His ability to stay at the cutting edge whilst taking on these other challenges is investigated thoroughly using exclusive interviews, rare and previously unseen film footage photographs and comments from his family, friends, colleagues and [in some cases] enemies.