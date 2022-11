Not Available

Mexican singer Emmanuel released a new DVD titled Emmanuel Acústico en Vivo, recorded at Forum 6 of the Churubusco Studios in Mexico City in July 2011, in which he toured throughout his musical career and reunited his most Great successes. In this production we will find 9 songs, among them the classic ones: "El Rey Azul", "Insoportablemente Bella", "Tu y Yo" among others, also incorporates a duet with the collaboration of the Spanish Antonio Orozco on the theme "Al Final".