Emmanuelle Private Collection: Sex Talk

2004

She started as a fashion model, and lived in Paris, Milan & New York. Her beauty has been captured by the world's top photographers for Vogue, Elle, Harpers Bazaar, and others. She appeared in commercials and now walks regularly the catwalk of the world's most prestigious fashion shows. She immediately identified with the character of Emmanuelle. The beautiful, gracious and sensual woman who projects peace and love on everyone that she encounters. She takes on the role of a confidant and uses her knowledge of love and sensuality to bring peace and understanding to others. With the help of Emmanuelle, a late night radio talk show host opens herself up to the sexual possibilities with a secret admirer.