Emmerson Nogueira – Ao Vivo

  • Music

1. Its Raining Again 2. Emotion 3. Rosanna 4. The Logical Song 5. Roxanne 6. Money 7. Listen to the Music 8. Mrs. Robinson 9. A Horse With No Name / Ventura Highway 10. Tears in Heaven 11. Sailing 12. Kayleigh 13. Follow You Follow Me 14. Instrumental Vocal 15. Wish You Were Here / Breathe (In The Air) 16. I Still Havent Found What Im Looking For 17. Give a Little Bit 18. Instrumental Viola 19. Have You Ever Seen the Rain 20. Every Breath You Take 21. Blowin in the Wind 22. I Want to Break Free 23. Final (Instrumental) Extras: Making of – Na Estrada – Nepopó

