Not Available

Emmett is an action adventure drama about five boys that go on a bike trip to the lake. They find an overturned car and save the life of the driver with their knowledge of first aid. Emmett is a production that carries a great message about friendship and preconceives notions as to who people are based on their looks. Mike the town bully finds out that Emmett is really a very good person to know and that he needs to change his outlook on life if he is going to succeed in the future.